Alvarez’s bases-clearing double sends Astros past White Sox

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a go-ahead three-run double in the seventh inning, and the Houston Astros rallied past the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Friday night for their first win of the season. Kyle Tucker hit a two-run homer in the sixth and made a spectacular catch at the wall in the seventh to rob Andrew Benintendi of extra bases and keep the World Series champion Astros within one run. Eloy Jimenez hit two RBI doubles for the White Sox, both off Astros starter Cristian Javier. Reliever Seth Martinez got the win for Houston and Rafael Montero handled the ninth for his first save.

