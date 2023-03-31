Final Four: At Florida Atlantic, it’s not ‘F-A-Who?’ anymore
By EDDIE PELLS
AP National Writer
HOUSTON (AP) — Nobody will ever mistake Tobacco Road for 777 Glades Road, which is the address of one of history’s most unexpected Final Four party crashers. But there in the upscale retirement town of Boca Raton, Florida, sits one of the fastest-growing, most-diverse college campuses that very few basketball fans had heard of until this month. Florida Atlantic University has barreled its way onto the sport’s biggest stage. It has added “Final Four” to a hoops resume that could have been scribbled down on the back of a cocktail napkin until now.