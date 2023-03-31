Final Four: At Florida Atlantic, it’s not ‘F-A-Who?’ anymore

HOUSTON (AP) — Nobody will ever mistake Tobacco Road for 777 Glades Road, which is the address of one of history’s most unexpected Final Four party crashers. But there in the upscale retirement town of Boca Raton, Florida, sits one of the fastest-growing, most-diverse college campuses that very few basketball fans had heard of until this month. Florida Atlantic University has barreled its way onto the sport’s biggest stage. It has added “Final Four” to a hoops resume that could have been scribbled down on the back of a cocktail napkin until now.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.