Haaland a doubt for Man City’s match against Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland is a doubt for Manchester City’s match against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday as the striker recovers from a groin injury. The 22-year-old Haaland withdrew from the Norway squad for its European Championship qualifiers against Spain and Georgia during the international break. His father was quoted by Norwegian TV saying his son had traveled to Barcelona for treatment. City manager Pep Guardiola says he would make a decision on Haaland’s availability after the team’s final training session. The team will definitely be without Phil Foden. The England winger underwent appendix surgery last weekend and is out for two-to-three weeks.

