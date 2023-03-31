Joshua at heaviest career fighting weight against Franklin

LONDON (AP) — Anthony Joshua will come in at the heaviest fighting weight of his career when he takes on Jermaine Franklin in London on Saturday. Joshua has weighed in at 255.4 pounds (115.8 kilograms) for the heavyweight fight at the O2 Arena. It is nearly 11 pounds (5kg) heavier than his last fight. That was the second straight loss to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia in August. The British boxer is looking to get back into contention for world title fights by beating Franklin. The American weighed 234.1 pounds (106.2kg) and that’s 23 pounds (10.5kg) lighter than when he lost for the first time in his career in November to Dillian Whyte.

