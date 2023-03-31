MASTERS ’23: A capsule look at top contenders for Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Jon Rahm might break through and join his idol Seve Ballesteros by winning the Masters this year. Rahm already has won three times this year. Among other contenders, the attention will be on Rory McIlroy because he’s No. 2 in the world and has been trying desperately to complete the career Grand Slam. Don’t overlook Jordan Spieth. He plays his best at Augusta National and he’s been playing well. Scottie Scheffler has a chance to become the fourth player to win back-to-back. And then there’s Tiger Woods. Can he summons more magic?

