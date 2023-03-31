MASTERS ’23: Tiger draws big roars with a touch of nostalgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — One thing hasn’t changed through the years. Tiger Woods is must-see golf. But it’s different than it was 20 years ago when Woods was healthy, younger and at the peak of his game. Players who have been around him over the last few years detect a greater sense of awe and a measure of nostalgia. There seems to be a realization that Woods won’t be around much longer. Max Homa says if fans once came to see great shots, they now come to say they saw Tiger Woods plays golf. And it’s never any louder than at the Masters.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.