AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — No other major has such cool trivia as the Masters. That’s because it’s played at Augusta National every year. There are great champions. And there’s a lot of heartache. See how you fare on this 18-question quiz going into the 87th edition of the Masters.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.