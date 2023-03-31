Napoli striker Osimhen injured, misses game against AC Milan

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Serie A scoring leader Victor Osimhen has an injured abductor muscle in his left leg and will miss Napoli’s game against AC Milan on Sunday. Napoli says his condition will be evaluated next week. The injury raises questions over whether Osimhen will recover in time for the Champions League quarterfinals against Milan on April 12 and 18. Osimhen has scored 21 goals in 24 Italian league appearances for Napoli this season and helped the southern club to a massive 19-point lead at the top of the standings. Giovanni Simeone should replace Osimhen at center forward. The injury comes upon Osimhen’s return from national team duty with Nigeria.

