Rockets snap 7-game skid by beating Pistons 121-115

HOUSTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. scored 33 points and Jalen Green added 32 to help the Houston Rockets end their seven-game losing streak with a 121-115 win over the Detroit Pistons. Porter shot 12 of 20 from the field and made seven 3-pointers, the last of which put Houston up by six with less than a minute to play. It marked the first time this season Porter scored 30 or more points in consecutive games. Meanwhile, Green was 10 of 18 on field goals. Marvin Bagley III scored 21 points and Jaden Ivey added 18 points and nine assists for Detroit, which lost its eighth in a row and 19th in the last 20 games.

