Rockies pitcher Freeland makes great defensive play vs SD

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Kyle Freeland made a sensational play to retire Austin Nola of the San Diego Padres leading off the fifth inning. Nola hit a weak chopper down the third base line and Freeland hopped off the mound, gloved the ball, took two steps, made a leaping spin and threw to first baseman C.J. Cron, who made a nice stretch to retire the runner. Freeland ended up sprawled face down in foul territory. He squatted behind the mound for a few minutes and was checked by a trainer and manager Bud Black. He remained in the game. The Rockies led 4-0 at the time.

