Ukraine looks to block athletes from competing with Russians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian government is looking to block its athletes from competing in sports events which readmit Russian athletes. That could include qualifying competitions for next year’s Paris Olympics. The International Olympic Committee recommended Tuesday that sports federations allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes without national symbols. Ukraine wanted to continue the full exclusion that had been in place in most sports since shortly after last year’s Russian invasion. Public broadcaster Suspilne reports that government minister Oleh Nemchinov says a decision has been taken only to enter events with no Russians involved.

