Beal miffed at questions about his future with Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal says if he wanted to leave Washington, he’d have made that a lot more obvious by now. Beal hasn’t said anything to that effect. So it appears he’s ready to stay the course with the Wizards. The Wizards sound prepared to try to keep their trio of Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma together. That’s after a season in which Washington went 35-47 and missed the playoffs. General manager Tommy Sheppard acknowledged what a disappointment the season was when he and several players met with reporters on Monday. Porzingis and Kuzma have player options for next season. Sheppard says the goal is to re-sign both.

