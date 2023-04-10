Bruins’ David Pastrnak accomplishes lofty goal of scoring 60
David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins has scored 60 goals in a season for the first time in his 9-year NHL career. The Czech winger got to 60 with a hat trick at Philadelphia that gave Boston sole possession of the single-season wins record. Pastrnak believed he could do this after scoring 48 in 2019-20 before the pandemic canceled the rest of the season. Coach Jim Montgomery thinks Pastrnak has done it because of a combination of confidence, creativity and competitiveness. Pastrnak is about to turn 27 and is signed for eight more years with the expectation of plenty of goals to come.