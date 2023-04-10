Clifford: It’s critical for Hornets to win to keep Ball

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford said it’s critical for the team to start winning if it intends to keep star point guard LaMelo Ball, considered a cornerstone of the franchise. Ball hasn’t played in a postseason game since joining the Hornets as the No. 3 overall pick in 2020 and Charlotte hasn’t been to NBA playoffs in seven years, the longest streak in the league. Clifford said Ball badly wants to win. Ball said he likes it in Charlotte but added that he “can’t really tell the future” and “w’’ll just see how it goes and go from there.”

