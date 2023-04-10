CONCACAF Gold Cup adds Cincinnati, St. Louis, San Diego

MIAMI (AP) — The CONCACAF Gold Cup will be played for the first time in Cincinnati, St. Louis and San Diego. Fifteen sites will be used for the 16-nation tournament played from June 24 to July 16. SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, another first-time site, was announced last October as site of the final. The draw is Friday. Other new sites are Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium, St. Louis’ Citypark Stadium and San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium. The United States is defending champion and Qatar is included as an invited guest.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.