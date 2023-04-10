Gelof ties record, boosts Virginia to top of ACC Coastal

Jake Gelof’s next home run will make him Virginia’s career leader with 38. If it doesn’t come Tuesday against Richmond or Wednesday against Mount St. Mary’s, it’s a good bet it will come this weekend against Pittsburgh. The junior has homered in nine consecutive Atlantic Coast Conference series, dating to last season. He hit three over the weekend as the Cavaliers swept Miami, extending the nation’s longest home winning streak to 21. Gelof also leads the nation with 53 RBIs for the ACC Coastal Division leaders.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.