MLB batting average up 16 points, game time down 31 minutes

NEW YORK (AP) — The major league batting average rose 16 points to .249 over the first 1 1/2 weeks of this season with new shift limits in place, while game time dropped 31 minutes to 2:38 in the first year of the pitch clock. The time is on track to be the lowest since 2:35 in 1984. There were 125 pitch clock violations, an average of 0.89 per game. Two-thirds of the penalties have been imposed on pitchers. Stolen bases were up 30% to 1.3 per game in the first year of larger bases.

