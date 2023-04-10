NASCAR suspends Cody Ware after arrest on assault charges

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has suspended Cup Series driver Cody Ware indefinitely after he was arrested on charges of assault on a female and assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office incident report indicated Ware was arrested Monday, one week after an incident that occurred at a residence in Mooresville. A spokesperson says Ware is no longer in custody after being released on $3,000 bond. Ware didn’t participate in weekend events at Bristol Motor Speedway with Rick Ware Racing, which is owned by the driver’s father. Rick Ware Racing released a statement saying the 27-year-old driver had stepped away to focus on a personal matter.

