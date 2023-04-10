Pirates’ Oneil Cruz out at least 4 months with broken ankle

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz will miss at least four months after having surgery to repair a fractured left ankle. Cruz sustained the injury while sliding home awkwardly during a 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates placed the 24-year-old Cruz on the 10-day injured list and recalled utility player Mark Mathias from Triple-A Indianapolis. Rodolfo Castro will get the majority of playing time at shortstop in Cruz’s absence. Cruz’s injury comes with the Pirates off to their best start since 2018.

