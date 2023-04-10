Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:25 PM

Pirates’ Oneil Cruz out at least 4 months with broken ankle

KTVZ

By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz will miss at least four months after having surgery to repair a fractured left ankle. Cruz sustained the injury while sliding home awkwardly during a 1-0 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The Pirates placed the 24-year-old Cruz on the 10-day injured list and recalled utility player Mark Mathias from Triple-A Indianapolis. Rodolfo Castro will get the majority of playing time at shortstop in Cruz’s absence. Cruz’s injury comes with the Pirates off to their best start since 2018.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content