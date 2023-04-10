Pistons search for coach, hope to draft Victor Wembanyama

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons are searching for a coach and hoping their new leader has Victor Wembanyama in the lineup. Detroit closed its fourth straight season and 12th in 14 years without a postseason appearance on Sunday with a lopsided loss at Chicago. After finishing an NBA-worst 17-65, Dwane Casey announced he was stepping down with one year left on his coaching contract to accept a role in the Troy Weaver-led front office. Casey was hired by the Pistons in 2018 as the reigning NBA Coach of the Year led them to the playoffs in his first season with the franchise.

