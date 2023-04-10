Red Sox slugger Adam Duvall going on IL with fractured wrist

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox slugger Adam Duvall is going on the injured list with a fractured left wrist. The team said infielder Bobby Dalbec is being recalled from Triple-A Worcester. Duvall was hurt while attempting a diving catch in the outfield in Sunday’s game with Detroit. He was hitting .455 with AL-tying best four homers and 14 RBIs in eight games through Sunday. Duvall was undergoing additional tests Monday in Boston. Although Red Sox manager Alex Cora had no timetable for his return, Duvall will be out for an extended period. Cora didn’t know if surgery will be needed.

