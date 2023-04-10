White Sox lose Anderson but hold on to beat Twins 4-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hanser Alberto hit a three-run homer, Dylan Cease had another strong outing against the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox held on to beat Minnesota 4-3. Chicago had to remove shortstop Tim Anderson in the sixth inning with left knee soreness after he collided with a baserunner. Cease, the American League Cy Young runner-up last season, gave up three runs but only one was earned after three errors by the White Sox. Cease allowed three hits with six strikeouts in five innings. Kenta Maeda surrendered four runs on eight hits in six innings for Minnesota.

