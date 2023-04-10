White Sox SS Anderson leaves game with knee soreness
By BRIAN HALL
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson left Monday’s game in Minnesota with left knee soreness after being involved in a minor collision at third base. Anderson went to cover third on an apparent double-play ball in the fourth inning. Michael Taylor’s groundball was fielded by third baseman Hanser Alberto, who hesitated before throwing to second for a forceout. Elvis Andrus then threw to Anderson trying to get runner Matt Wallner. Wallner slid into Anderson’s legs as he went into the base. The team announced Anderson is being further evaluated.