Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano racially abused on social media

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has condemned racial abuse targeting defender Dayot Upamecano on social media following the team’s Champions League loss to Manchester City. Abusive messages were left as comments underneath a recent post on Upamecano’s Instagram account after he made a crucial mistake leading to a goal. A post left by Bayern’s account says “the entire club” stands with Upamecano and condemns racism. The 24-year-old Upamecano has played for Bayern as a central defender since 2021 and has played 14 times for the French national team.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.