Miami’s Strus loses a 3-pointer in elimination game, again

By TIM REYNOLDS
MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus’ heel caught the attention of the NBA replay center with the Miami Heat facing elimination — again. Strus had a corner 3-pointer taken off the scoreboard following a review by league officials Friday night in Miami’s win-or-else game against the Chicago Bulls, after it was determined that the back of his foot touched the sideline before he took the shot. It was eerily reminiscent of a play where Strus made a corner 3 in Game 7 of last year’s Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, only to have it erased later by NBA replay officials watching in Secaucus, New Jersey.

