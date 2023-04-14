Miami’s Strus loses a 3-pointer in elimination game, again

MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus’ heel caught the attention of the NBA replay center with the Miami Heat facing elimination — again. Strus had a corner 3-pointer taken off the scoreboard following a review by league officials Friday night in Miami’s win-or-else game against the Chicago Bulls, after it was determined that the back of his foot touched the sideline before he took the shot. It was eerily reminiscent of a play where Strus made a corner 3 in Game 7 of last year’s Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, only to have it erased later by NBA replay officials watching in Secaucus, New Jersey.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.