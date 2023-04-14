Umpire Vanover released from hospital after ‘scary’ beaning

CLEVELAND (AP) — Major League Baseball umpire Larry Vanover has been released from the hospital two days after he weas hit in the head with a relay throw by a Guardians player. He’ll remain off the field until cleared by MLB’s medical personnel. He had been scheduled to work Thursday in Cincinnati. The 67-year-old was struck on the left side of his head in the fifth inning Wednesday by a throw from Cleveland All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez, who was firing toward home plate on the play.

