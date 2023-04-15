Alvarez has 3 RBIs, Brown solid as Astros beat Rangers 8-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez doubled with three RBIs to back up a strong start by rookie Hunter Brown and help the Houston Astros to a 8-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Alvarez tied the game with a two-RBI double in the third, and his bases-loaded walk started the scoring in a five-run seventh that pushed the lead to 8-2. Brown (2-0) allowed five hits and two runs _ none earned _ with five strikeouts in seven innings to lower his ERA to 1.93. Texas right-hander Jon Gray left the game with no outs in the third inning with a bruised forearm after being hit on the throwing elbow with a line drive.

