BOSTON (AP) — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout hit his 300th career double in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The 31-year-old became the fourth player in MLB history with 300 doubles, 300 homers and 200 stolen bases by his age-31 season, joining Willie Mays, Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez.

