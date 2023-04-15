Arraez’s RBI single lifts Marlins past Diamondbacks 3-2

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez hit a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. Avisaíl García had two hits and Garrett Hampson homered for the Marlins, who won their fourth straight. Scott McHugh (0-2) relieved Arizona starter Ryne Nelson to start the seventh and allowed García’s leadoff double. García scored on Jean Segura’s one-out RBI single that tied it at 2-2. Nick Fortes’ single advanced Segura to third before Arraez’s bloop single landed in center. Arraez didn’t start for the second straight game because of a left index finger laceration but was available to pinch hit. Gabriel Moreno’s RBI single in the top half put the Diamondbacks ahead.

