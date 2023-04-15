Australian Grace Kim wins LOTTE Championship in playoff

HONOLULU (AP) — Australian rookie Grace Kim won the LOTTE Championship on Saturday at breezy Hoakalei for her first LPGA Tour title, beating Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. While Liu and Sung scrambled after hitting their second shots to the left of the green on the par-5 18th, the 22-year-old Kim went over the water to the right, then chipped to 8 feet to set up her birdie. Liu made a par and Sung had a bogey. Playing alongside Sung in the final threesome, Kim shot a 4-under 68, rebounding from a bogey 14 to birdie the last two holes. She got up and down from the front-left bunker on 18 in regulation, making a 7-footer.

