Bulls exec Karnisovas all but slams door on total teardown

CHICAGO (AP) — Arturas Karnisovas just about slammed the door on a total teardown for the Chicago Bulls following a disappointing season. The team’s top basketball executive didn’t completely rule out anything. But he made it clear a complete overhaul is “not on our minds.” The Bulls have some big issues to address after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference and missing the playoffs. They went 40-42 and won a play-in game at Toronto before getting knocked out at Miami on Friday. For a team that came in thinking it was poised to make a jump in the East and a run in the playoffs, the season was a big letdown.

