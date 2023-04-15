Canha HR, Nimmo RBI double spark Mets past Athletics 3-2

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha homered leading off the seventh inning and Brandon Nimmo followed with an RBI double with two out that scored pinch-runner Tim Locastro as the New York Mets rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 3-2. Pete Alonso hit his seventh home run for the Mets. The solo drive off A’s starter Shintaro Fujinami in the fourth was the 153rd of Alonso’s career and his 87th in a road game. Fujinami allowed three runs and four hits with five strikeouts over six innings. lowering his ERA from 17.55 to 11.37.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.