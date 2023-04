CHICAGO (AP) — Julian Carranza’s goal in the 65th minute pulled the Philadelphia Union into a 2-2 draw with the Chicago Fire. The Union have not won in five straight games. The team’s last victory was a 1-0 decision over Chicago back on March 11. But the draw snapped a four-game losing streak on the road for Philadelphia, the team’s longest since 2017-2018, when the Union lost six straight. Chicago remained undefeated in five matches.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.