Chang has 4 RBIs, Red Sox rally for 9-7 win over Angels

BOSTON (AP) — Yu Chang snapped an 0-for-28 drought with a two-run homer and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single after Los Angeles’ Matt Thaiss was called for his second catcher’s interference in the eighth inning, lifting the Boston Red Sox to a 9-7 comeback win over the Angels. Rafael Devers added his seventh homer, a two-run shot, and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs for Boston. Gio Urshela hit a grand slam and drove in five runs and Mike Trout added three hits with his 300th career double for the Angels, who were sloppy in a 5-3 loss in the series opener. The 31-year-old Trout became the fourth in MLB history to reach 300 doubles, 300 homers and 200 stolen bases by his age-31 season, joining Willie Mays, Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.