Depleted Real Madrid beats Cadiz before trip to Chelsea

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has eased to a 2-0 win at Cadiz in the Spanish league despite resting several first-choice players ahead of its trip to London to face Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Karim Benzema had already hit the woodwork twice as Cadiz clung to the goalkeeping skills of backup David Gil to stay alive before Nacho Fernández and Marco Asensio broke though with goals in the 72nd and 76th minutes. The win left Madrid 10 points behind Spanish league leader Barcelona, which visits Getafe on Sunday. Madrid visits Stamford Bridge on Tuesday holding a 2-0 lead after its convincing win over Frank Lampard’s team in Spain.

