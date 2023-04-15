Ebobisse’s brace leads Earthquakes over Sporting KC 3-0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored a goal in each half and the San Jose Earthquakes rolled to a 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City. The Earthquakes (4-2-2) beat Sporting KC (0-5-3) for just the second time in the last 15 match-ups. Cristian Espinoza staked the Earthquakes to an early lead when he scored in the ninth minute with assists from Cade Cowell and Jamiro Monteiro. Espinzoa has scored the first goal in a match four times this season — tops in the league. Sporting KC was forced to play a man down after Robert Castellanos received a red card in the 38th minute. Ebobisse followed with a penalty-kick goal to make it 2-0. Ebobisse found the net again in the 51st minute with assists from Paul Marie and Cowell to cap the scoring.

