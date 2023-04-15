Fernandez scores late to help Red Bulls tie Dynamo 1-1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Omir Fernandez scored late in the second half to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo after a 30-minute weather delay at the start of the match. Fernandez took a pass from John Tolkin and scored the equalizer in the 89th minute for the Red Bulls (1-2-5), who improved to 10-0-4 all-time versus the Dynamo at home in regular-season play. Neither team scored until Adalberto Carrasquilla found the net in the 67th minute to give the Dynamo (3-3-1) the lead. Houston had lost seven straight to the Red Bulls on the road entering play.

