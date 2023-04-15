For Panthers, no trade-deadline moves were the right moves

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — The kitchen inside the home of Florida Panthers general manager Bill Zito has some nice amenities such as a warming drawer and a built-in griddle. He hasn’t used either. The reason: He doesn’t do something just because he can. Such was the philosophy at the NHL trade deadline when the Panthers were the only team in the league to be involved in zero deals. They held firm, rolling the dice with what they already had in the locker room. And since the Panthers went 12-5-2 the rest of the way, clearly playing their best hockey, Zito making no moves then seems like the best move now.

