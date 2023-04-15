Georgia unveils English bulldog puppy Boom as new Uga mascot

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — There will be a new English bulldog puppy roaming the Georgia sideline in the 2023 season. Saturday’s G-Day spring scrimmage marked the transition of Georgia mascots as Uga X, named Que, retired as the winningest mascot in school history. Uga X had a 91-18 record since 2015, including back to back national championships the last two seasons. A new English Bulldog puppy, named Boom, was introduced as Uga XI with the ceremonial collaring before the scrimmage. The line of solid white English bulldog mascots began in 1955. Uga X was 2 years old when he took over as mascot.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.