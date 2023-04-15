Haaland ties record for most goals in 38-game EPL season
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has tied the record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season after moving his tally to 32 with an early double against Leicester. Haaland is now level with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. City still has eight more games to play. Salah scored 32 goals in the 2017-18 season. Haaland scored in the 13th and 25th minutes against Leicester at Etihad Stadium before getting substituted at halftime. He has 47 goals in all competitions in his first season in English soccer. City was leading Leicester 3-0 at halftime and won the match 3-1.