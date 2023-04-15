Kepler activated from IL by Twins, Gallo to follow next week

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Kepler was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins and started in right field and hit seventh against the New York Yankees The 30-year-old was 2 for 16 with a home run and walk in four games through April 3 before going on the IL. Outfielder Matt Wallner was optioned to Triple-A St. Paul after going 0 for 8 with a walk in six games. Minnesota manager Rocci Baldelli said outfielder Joey Gallo, who is on the IL with a right intercostal strain, likely will be activated Tuesday or Wednesday.

