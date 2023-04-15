Kikuchi fans 9 as Rays lose second straight, Jays win 5-2

TORONTO (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi struck out a season-high nine over six innings, Danny Jansen had two hits and an RBI and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-2 on Saturday. Alejandro Kirk reached base four times, scored once and drove in a run as the Blue Jays made it two straight over the Rays, who arrived in Toronto having matched a modern record by winning the first 13 games of the season. Kikuchi allowed one run and four hits, improving to 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA in six career games against Tampa Bay. The left-hander walked one and retired the final eight batters he faced.

