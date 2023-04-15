McCutchen homers in 10th to help Pirates beat Cardinals 6-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andrew McCutchen homered in the 10th inning to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday. McCutchen hit a 3-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (0-1) over the left field wall for his third home run of the season to leadoff the 10th. David Bednar pitched a scoreless ninth inning, and Dauri Moreta worked around a leadoff walk in the 10th to earn his first save of the season. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected in the middle of the third inning for arguing balls and strikes.

