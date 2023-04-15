McGuire rallies Orlando City past Minnesota United 2-1

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Duncan McGuire scored an unassisted goal in the 88th minute to rally Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United. Orlando City (3-2-2) picked up its first regular-season win in its fourth try against Minnesota United (3-2-2). Orlando City also beat Minnesota United 3-1 in a 2020 playoff semifinal. Neither team scored until Bongokuhle Hlongwane found the net in the 58th minute to give Minnesota United the lead. Hassani Dotson and Robin Lod notched assists on the goal. Iván Angulo used assists from Gastón González and Mauricio Pereyra to score the equalizer in the 66th minute, setting the stage for McGuire’s match-winner.

