Murphy and Albies each have 4 RBIs as Braves beat Royals 9-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean Murphy homered among his three hits and drove in four runs, Ozzie Albies also had four RBIs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Kansas City Royals 9-3. Murphy had RBI doubles in the first and third innings, a solo homer in the fifth and a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. In the first two games of this series, he is 5 for 7 with two homers and seven RBIs. Albies had a two-run double in the third inning opening up a four-run lead early in the game. In the eighth inning, he singled in two more runs to put the game out of reach. Bryce Elder (2-0) allowed three runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

