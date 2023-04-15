Oklahoma women win second straight NCAA gymnastics title

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Trinity Thomas of Florida tied the all-time record with her 28th career perfect 10 and Oklahoma won its second consecutive team title — the Sooner’ sixth in the last nine years — at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships. Oklahoma finished with 198.3875 points, 0.15 ahead of Thomas and the Gators. Maile O’Keefe had her sixth perfect 10 on the beam of the season the help Utah finish third for the third consecutive season. Haleigh Bryant led fourth-place LSU with an all-around score of 39.725 — including a 9.9875 on the vault — the most by any individual. Thomas, a fifth-year senior limited to just two events due to an leg injury, recorded her fifth career 10 on the vault and 28th overall to match the NCAA’s career mark.

