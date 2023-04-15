Vanderbilt women beat Arkansas St., win NCAA bowling title
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Second-seeded Vanderbilt beat Arkansas State 4-3 and won the NCAA women’s bowling championship, the third national title in program history. No. 3 seed Arkansas State, which beat the Commodores in an opening-round match, jumped to a 2-0 lead and had a 3-1 advantage before Vanderbilt rallied and won three straight games in the best-of-seven Baker match play championship. The Commodores eliminated top-seeded McKendree — the defending champion, which lost its opening-round match against No. 4 seed Nebraska — and then beat the Cornhuskers, who lost their second-round game against Arkansas State, in a loser-out game to earn a shot at redemption with the Red Wolves. Arkansas State has appeared in 15 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including the last 13 under head coach Justin Kostick.