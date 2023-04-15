Zawadzki scores late, pulls Crew to 1-1 draw with Revolution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Zawadzki scored late in stoppage time to pull the Columbus Crew into a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution. The Revolution (5-1-2) went ahead on an own goal in the 58th minute then played the final 25 minutes down a man after Dylan Borrero was sent off with his second yellow card. The Crew (4-2-2) has not lost a match at Lower.com Field this season but the draw snapped a three-game overall winning streak.

