Antony fires Man United up to 3rd with 2-0 win at Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Antony was described as a player who can “kill opponents” by his manager Erik ten Hag and he was at his lethal best as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0. The Brazil international scored one goal and made another at the City Ground on Sunday as United moved up to third in the Premier League and took another step toward Champions League qualification. The $95 million winger opened the scoring when turning the ball over the line after Anthony Martial’s shot was saved by Keylor Navas in the 32nd minute. Antony turned provider to set up Diogo Dalot for the second.

