Bucks’ Antetokounmpo exits game with lower back bruise

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside after a drive to the basket and was ruled out of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff series opener against the Miami Heat with a bruised lower back. Antetokounmpo got up slowly but remained in the game to take his free throws after getting fouled by Miami’s Kevin Love with 4:13 left in the first quarter. The two-time MVP stayed in the game until picking up his second foul about 2 1/2 minutes later. Antetokounmpo returned to the game briefly before leaving again. He had six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes for the top-seeded Bucks.

